Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

Newsy Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors confirmed that surveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported suicide attempt was deleted. 

In a court filing to the judge, the prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified "technical errors." 

An attorney for Epstein's...
News video: Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted 01:02

 In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Recent related news from verified sources

