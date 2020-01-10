Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFederal prosecutors confirmed that surveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported suicide attempt was deleted.



In a court filing to the judge, the prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified "technical errors."



An attorney for Epstein's... Watch VideoFederal prosecutors confirmed that surveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported suicide attempt was deleted.In a court filing to the judge, the prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified "technical errors."An attorney for Epstein's 👓 View full article

