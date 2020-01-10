Global  

Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13: police

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A blast at a mosque in the city of Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said.
