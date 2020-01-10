Times Colonist Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran https://t.co/WYyf3hYcJ7 4 minutes ago

FJ Newman RT @globeandmail: Trudeau meets with crash victims’ families as threat of new tensions between Iran, the West looms https://t.co/ZjHwQFhy2X… 17 minutes ago

Canada PM Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran #CanadaNews https://t.co/UIwAFNUuy4 21 minutes ago

Frozendiva29 RT @CTVNews: PM Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran https://t.co/hhICtho2LF #cdnpoli 22 minutes ago

The Globe and Mail Trudeau meets with crash victims’ families as threat of new tensions between Iran, the West looms… https://t.co/ZRwCdGu7mI 34 minutes ago

HintonburgLuv RT @CFRAOttawa: PM Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran #ottnews #cdnpoli https://t.co/FeiAGKnbLD 35 minutes ago

iNfonewsKelowna Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran https://t.co/30lMSu724H https://t.co/kiNHk8NALd 36 minutes ago