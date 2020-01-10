Global  

PM Trudeau meets crash victims' families amid threat of new tensions with Iran

CTV News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting this morning with families of the victims of Wednesday's plane crash in Iran, which killed 176 people, including 138 who were bound for Canada.
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau 01:15

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet [Video]Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 [Video]Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'We all suffer': Vigils held across Canada for the Flight PS752 crash victims

From Vancouver to Halifax, mourners and families organized vigils across Canada to honour the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crash in...
CTV News Also reported by •BBC NewsSifyReuters

Ukraine Airlines crash: Victims' relatives demand answers

All 176 people on the Ukrainian-operated Boeing jet were killed when it crashed in Iran. Despite no immediate indication of foul play during a time of heightened...
Deutsche Welle

