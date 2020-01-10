Global  

Venice flooding shows stakes of climate change

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Princeton geosciences professor Michael Oppenheimer tells John Dickerson the world needs to take notice of the flooding in Venice because it will happen in other cities soon. See the full story, Sunday
