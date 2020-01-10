Global  

N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

Newsy Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation LawsuitWatch VideoA New York judge ruled a defamation suit against President Trump can proceed. 

E. Jean Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, and it's tied to her sexual assault allegation against President Trump. 

She accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-'90s. The president denies the...
N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit 00:48

 E. Jean Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, and it&apos;s tied to her sexual assault allegation against President Trump.

Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit [Video]Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled. In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump Can't Dismiss Rape Accuser's Gefamation Lawsuit [Video]Trump Can't Dismiss Rape Accuser's Gefamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled. In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Judge denies Trump effort to stop columnist defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has lost a bid to block an advice columnist’s lawsuit over his remarks that she lied in accusing him of rape. In a...
Seattle Times

Trump lawyers want columnist’s defamation suit to be tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge Friday to throw out an advice columnist’s defamation lawsuit over his response to her...
Seattle Times


metmgmt22

M.M.C. Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss defamation suit brought by sexual assault accuser https://t.co/JdEr08goVO 30 minutes ago

ROTFLMFVO

HAG-O-COPTER RT @gollum1419_g: #Trump #SexualAssault #Defamation Judge rejects Scumbag in Chief's claim that New York doesn't have jurisdiction becaus… 35 minutes ago

gollum1419_g

Thomas Reich #Trump #SexualAssault #Defamation Judge rejects Scumbag in Chief's claim that New York doesn't have jurisdiction… https://t.co/2FEZOuklJT 41 minutes ago

PhotoKel14

Kelly Mac Neill Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss defamation suit brought by sexual assault accuser https://t.co/sU6Slz1Pyt 1 hour ago

dorothyinnc

BrokerNC Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss defamation suit brought by sexual assault accuser https://t.co/QlFJkePL41 ⁦@GOP⁩ 4 hours ago

LilBwmaloney

Bwmaloney Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss defamation suit brought by sexual assault accuser https://t.co/1dL9NsDsZg 4 hours ago

kristheywood

Kris Heywood RT @TeeTweetsHere: Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss defamation suit brought by sexual assault accuser https://t.co/VWLk2S3YLb 4 hours ago

TeeTweetsHere

𝐓𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 🌊🥁 Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss defamation suit brought by sexual assault accuser https://t.co/VWLk2S3YLb 4 hours ago

