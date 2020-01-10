Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To Repair

Ttajhell🆘 RT @NBCNightlyNews: It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico after the worst e… 2 minutes ago NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico after the wor… https://t.co/T0peD2Iyzi 24 minutes ago 🇳🇬Pan-Africanism🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: Puerto Rico's largest power plant could remain offline for up to a year because of earthquake damage, experts warned https://t… 32 minutes ago Brody Levesque NBC News reported that it could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Pu… https://t.co/7BZ6wpyoH0 2 hours ago Brody Levesque NBC News reported that it could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Pu… https://t.co/vJztRS0EQw 2 hours ago Patsy OrozcoGonzales RT @NBCNightlyNews: It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/KR0… 3 hours ago NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/KR0y8TgIF7 3 hours ago