Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To Repair

Newsy Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To RepairWatch VideoPuerto Rico's top energy executive says the territory's largest power plant could be offline for up to a year after a massive earthquake severely damaged it. 

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of Puerto Rico Monday, and a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the same area the next day, killing one...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To Repair

Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To Repair 00:51

 The plant was damaged in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico's Governor said power will be back by next week [Video]Puerto Rico's Governor said power will be back by next week

Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Top Puerto Rico power plant offline after quake [Video]Top Puerto Rico power plant offline after quake

On Thursday Puerto Rico&apos;s top energy official said the Caribbean island&apos;s main power plant, Costa Sur, could be off line for up to one year. Two days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How To Help After Deadly Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico, Causing Widespread Power Outage

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. 
CBS 2 Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersBBC NewsSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Puerto Rico earthquake, power outage spurs state of emergency, many sleep outside amid 'uncertainty'

Schools across Puerto Rico remained closed on Wednesday as more than a half a million people remained without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

ttajhell

Ttajhell🆘 RT @NBCNightlyNews: It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico after the worst e… 2 minutes ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico after the wor… https://t.co/T0peD2Iyzi 24 minutes ago

Nunez200

🇳🇬Pan-Africanism🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: Puerto Rico's largest power plant could remain offline for up to a year because of earthquake damage, experts warned https://t… 32 minutes ago

BrodyLevesque

Brody Levesque NBC News reported that it could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Pu… https://t.co/7BZ6wpyoH0 2 hours ago

BrodyLevesque

Brody Levesque NBC News reported that it could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Pu… https://t.co/vJztRS0EQw 2 hours ago

yaya17017

Patsy OrozcoGonzales RT @NBCNightlyNews: It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/KR0… 3 hours ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt It could take more than a year to fix one of the largest and most damaged power plants in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/KR0y8TgIF7 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.