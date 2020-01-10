Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid

Newsy Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential BidWatch VideoBest-selling author Marianne Williamson has ended her bid to be the next president.

Williamson's political career began in 2014 when she ran as an independent to represent California's 33rd Congressional District. She lost, but in early 2019 she formally announced her candidacy for the Democratic presidential...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race

Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race 00:27

 Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president. Williams is a self-help author and spiritual guru who became a viral sensation in the first Democratic primary debate. Williams came into the race with a message of hope and positivity. Unfortunately, she...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marianne Williamson quits 2020 race [Video]Marianne Williamson quits 2020 race

Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run [Video]Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run

Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marianne Williamson Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race

Marianne Williamson is no longer running for President of the United States in 2020. The presidential hopeful made the announcement on her campaign website on...
Just Jared

Marianne Williamson drops out of presidential race

Marianne Williamson, who ran a nontraditional campaign focused on the power of love and positivity, has officially ended her White House bid.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

IntelisexXx

🌊🎹🐺❄️Gabriella❄️🇮🇹😼🌊 Darn shame. I hope she takes her crystals with her. Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/FpDgQxAyqp 38 seconds ago

Pensil

PENSIL Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign - CNNPolitics https://t.co/CLnSN4hZgU 1 minute ago

effiedog

Jesse Elin B. Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign. https://t.co/axgnVJWPDv via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

Beccabluesky

Rebecca Burnell 🌍 RT @MaryHeglar: Day 347: It ends. It. Finally. Ends. https://t.co/zEuzHHY7uT 2 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid: 2020-01-10T18:00:46Z DES MOINES, I… https://t.co/f0auoFI8fC 3 minutes ago

DCSoljaGurl

Soldierette!! Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign – https://t.co/HvPk0LfLnJ https://t.co/FnNNMAeSD5 4 minutes ago

_live_k

Kloud ☁️ Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign - Poor prayer crystals... https://t.co/KFLHmfUowB 5 minutes ago

KQED

KQED NEW: Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has ended her campaign weeks before voting begins, sayin… https://t.co/8BrU8nLTqj 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.