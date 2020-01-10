Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid

Friday, 10 January 2020 () Watch VideoBest-selling author Marianne Williamson has ended her bid to be the next president.
Williamson's political career began in 2014 when she ran as an independent to represent California's 33rd Congressional District. She lost, but in early 2019 she formally announced her candidacy for the Democratic presidential...
Williams is a self-help author and spiritual guru who became a viral sensation in the first Democratic primary debate.
Williams came into the race with a message of hope and positivity.
Unfortunately, she...