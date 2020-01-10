Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches U.S. Navy destroyer at sea

Dian Russian Warship ‘Aggressively Approached’ US Destroyer in Arabian Sea: Navy https://t.co/DUJVHlx1If For the lates… https://t.co/ndttuTnn5R 59 seconds ago

Heather Callahan RT @LucasFoxNews: Russian spy ship "aggressively" approaches U.S. destroyer in North Arabian Sea Thursday, U.S. Navy says 6 minutes ago

Greg Miller-Disabled Resister RT @BeachPretzel2: Russia is really flexing their muscle even though everything Trump does benefits Putin in some way: Video: Russian ship… 7 minutes ago

Meredith champion RT @BoSnerdley: Russian ship 'aggressively approaches' Navy destroyer in Arabian Sea https://t.co/mR7y5yFbG0 via @MailOnline 11 minutes ago

Bo Snerdley Russian ship 'aggressively approaches' Navy destroyer in Arabian Sea https://t.co/mR7y5yFbG0 via @MailOnline 15 minutes ago

Naagesh_tweets RT @DailyMail: Moment Russian warship 'aggressively approaches' a Navy destroyer in the Arabian Sea https://t.co/kShiFiJhSh 21 minutes ago

Devin Nunes Moms Cows Mom RT @ReesusP: Folks this is only going to get worse. Putin owns Trump and the world knows it. Video: Russian ship in Arabian Sea 'aggressive… 22 minutes ago