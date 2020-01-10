Global  

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches U.S. Navy destroyer at sea

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Navy said the Russian ship delayed changing its course and its aggressive approach towards the USS Farragut increased the risk of collision.
 
News video: Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy 00:58

 A Russian navy ship 'aggressively approached' a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it saying the U.S. Navy vessel had crossed the Russian ship's path. Gavino Garay reports.

US Navy Releases Video Showing 'Aggressive Approach' By Russian Ship [Video]US Navy Releases Video Showing 'Aggressive Approach' By Russian Ship

The US Navy released a video showing an "aggressive approach" by a Russian ship.

Navy ship to be named USS Thad Cochran [Video]Navy ship to be named USS Thad Cochran

After his passing nearly seven months ago, the US Navy announced they will name a ship after former US Senator Thad Cochran.

US warship faces aggressive moves by Russia ship in Mideast

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday. Navy Cmdr....
Seattle Times

Russian naval ship nearly caused collision: US

The Pentagon accused the Russian navy on Friday of "aggressive" actions in the Arabian Sea after one of their ships very nearly collided with a US naval vessel....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSifyIndian Express

