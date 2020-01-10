Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India's Supreme Court declares internet shutdown in Kashmir illegal

CBC.ca Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
India's Supreme Court said on Friday that an indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was illegal, rebuking the government for the communications lockdown imposed after it withdrew the Muslim-majority region's autonomy in August.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India's top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown

India's top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown 04:55

 The top court said the communications lockdown in Muslim-majority region violated the country's telecoms rules.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Govt can’t get away with everything’: Congress lauds SC Kashmir verdict [Video]‘Govt can’t get away with everything’: Congress lauds SC Kashmir verdict

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict calling for a review of internet suspension in Kashmir within 7 days.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, indefinite internet suspension abuse of power [Video]SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, indefinite internet suspension abuse of power

APEX COURT BRINGS RELIEF FOR THE RESIDENTS OF J&K REELING UNDER A MASSIVE INTERNET & COMMUNICATION LOCKDOWN, THE 3-JUDGE SUPREME COURT BENCH TODAY ORDERED THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR ADMINISTRATION TO REVIEW..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India’s Supreme Court Rules the Indefinite Internet Shutdown in Kashmir Was an ‘Abuse of Power.’ But For Now, It Continues


TIME

India’s Supreme Court Orders a Review of Internet Shutdown in Kashmir. But For Now, It Continues


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jondknight

Jonathan Knight India's Supreme Court declares internet shutdown in Kashmir illegal | CBC News https://t.co/kTOUHWXKNm 29 minutes ago

abdouzster

Abdelhamid RT @The_NewArab: #India's Supreme Court has declared freedom of internet access a 'fundamental right' https://t.co/4yKceTiyGe 2 hours ago

The_NewArab

The New Arab #India's Supreme Court has declared freedom of internet access a 'fundamental right' https://t.co/4yKceTiyGe 2 hours ago

Kh9syl

Kal India's Supreme Court declares internet shutdown in Kashmir illegal | CBC News https://t.co/QquijTjx5g 2 hours ago

shaikhsyash

The shaikh RT @CBCWorldNews: India's Supreme Court declares internet shutdown in Kashmir illegal https://t.co/1i3ijJCSPn https://t.co/jlprxALgqz 3 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World India's Supreme Court declares internet shutdown in Kashmir illegal https://t.co/QSWajjUub3 4 hours ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca India’s Supreme Court declares internet shutdown in Kashmir illegal https://t.co/tp3hm77qAs https://t.co/zpiOm0vu24 4 hours ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/DJVQVPzVTy India's Supreme Court said on Friday that an indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir… https://t.co/VQaVu3FCEE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.