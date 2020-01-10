Global  

Chris Rock grateful to join FX’s ‘Fargo’ series

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock says he was surprised and grateful to be asked to join the FX series “Fargo.” But don’t expect a ton of laughs. “This is a straight-ahead drama. I mean, ‘Fargos’ always have a little comedy, but they’re always more ironic. The comedy in ‘Fargo’ really serves the story,” […]
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Fargo Season 4

Fargo Season 4 02:34

 Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and...

Chris Rock Runs a Crime Family in New 'Fargo' Season 4 Trailer

Chris Rock appears on stage with co-star Jason Schwartzman while discussing their series Fargo at the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday (January 9) at The Langham...
Just Jared


