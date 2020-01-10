Chris Rock grateful to join FX’s ‘Fargo’ series

Friday, 10 January 2020 () PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock says he was surprised and grateful to be asked to join the FX series “Fargo.” But don’t expect a ton of laughs. “This is a straight-ahead drama. I mean, ‘Fargos’ always have a little comedy, but they’re always more ironic. The comedy in ‘Fargo’ really serves the story,” […]
Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series
Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and...