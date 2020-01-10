Global  

U.S. Approves Sale Of A Dozen F-35B Jets To Singapore

Newsy Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
U.S. Approves Sale Of A Dozen F-35B Jets To SingaporeWatch VideoThe U.S. State Department has approved an estimated $2.75 billion sale of F-35B Jets to Singapore.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Singapore requested to purchase up to a dozen of the jets through the Foreign Military Sales program.

Singapore, an island that has struggled with its land scarcity,...
