U.S. Approves Sale Of A Dozen F-35B Jets To Singapore
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe U.S. State Department has approved an estimated $2.75 billion sale of F-35B Jets to Singapore.
The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Singapore requested to purchase up to a dozen of the jets through the Foreign Military Sales program.
Singapore, an island that has struggled with its land scarcity,...
