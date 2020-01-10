Global  

News24.com | German man dies three years after colleague poisoned sandwiches

News24 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A German court has ordered the autopsy of a man who died more than three years after eating sandwiches poisoned by a work colleague and falling into a waking coma.
German man dies four years after his sandwich was poisoned by co-worker, falling into a coma

A man in Germany has died four years after he ate a sandwich that was poisoned by his co-worker and fell into a coma, officials announced Thursday.
