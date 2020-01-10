Global  

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries amid a renewed election-year focus on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations. A document outlining the plans — timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 executive order […]
