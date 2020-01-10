Global  

Trump considering dramatic expansion of travel ban: Report

Al Jazeera Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Officials speaking to AP news agency say draft list includes 7 countries - the majority of which are Muslim-majority.
News video: Report: Trump Administration Looking At Expanding Travel Ban

Report: Trump Administration Looking At Expanding Travel Ban 01:09

 The Trump administration is looking at expanding the travel ban.

