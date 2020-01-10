FAA seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million over faulty 737 MAX parts
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it plans to fine Boeing $5.4 million for installing substandard parts on the wings of 178 of its 737 Max jetliners, which have been grounded since two crashes linked to other systems on the planes. The proposed civil penalty follows an FAA announcement last month that it would fine […]
