Northern Ireland’s parliament collapsed three years ago. On Saturday, lawmakers go back to work.

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BELFAST — After three years of paralysis, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest political parties agreed Friday to return to work at their regional parliament, ending a bitter feud that undercut faith that the two sides — one Protestant and unionist, the other Catholic and nationalist — could forge a common way forward. The […]
