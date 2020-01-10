Champagne clarifies 57 Canadians killed in Iran crash, not 63

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he 'understood' that some of the debris from the Ukrainian airliner crash in Tehran has been moved to a hangar at the airport to reconstruct.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published 1 hour ago Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country's 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country's prime minister blamed the disaster on the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Toronto woman, 9-year-old son among 63 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash Two students at the University of Guelph are among the 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash outside of Iran’s capital on Wednesday morning.

CP24 2 days ago



Trudeau confirms that 63 Canadians died in Iran plane crash Toronto, Jan 9 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Wednesday that dozens of Canadians died when a Ukraine International Airlines jetliner...

Sify 2 days ago





Tweets about this