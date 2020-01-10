Global  

Champagne clarifies 57 Canadians killed in Iran crash, not 63

CTV News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne clarified that 57 Canadians were killed in the Ukraine Airlines plane crash in Iran earlier this week, not 63 as previously reported.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau 01:15

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

