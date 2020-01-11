Global  

American destroyer approached by Russian ship

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
An American destroyer was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship in the Arabian Sea Thursday. The Russian ship came within 60 yards of the USS Farragut.
