Losing Tongue Fat Improves Sleep Apnea

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Losing weight is an effective treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), but why exactly this is the case has remained unclear. Now, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered that improvements in sleep apnea symptoms appear to be linked to the reduction of fat in one...
