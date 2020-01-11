Global  

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies at 79

Japan Today Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday without mentioning a cause of death, and a three-day period of national mourning…
State media say Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media say Oman’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as died at the age of 79. The sultan has ruled Oman since...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReutersAl JazeeraReuters IndiaDeutsche WelleIndiaTimesBBC NewsZee News

Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan: state TV

Oman's high military council on Saturday called on the country's ruling family council to convene in order to choose a new ruler following the death of Sultan...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

AnnieGabstonH

Annie Gabston-Howell- Oman Sultan Qaboos dead at 79 https://t.co/uapXZ31aNn 19 seconds ago

Tunechi_Le_Ajee

K. RT @BBCBreaking: Sultan Qaboos, who ruled the Gulf state of Oman for nearly half a century, dies aged 79, state media say https://t.co/Xgpe… 28 seconds ago

fathimathmanik3

fathimath manike RT @DrWaheedH: Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79. Our condolences to the people and government of Oman. The Sultan brought peace and prosp… 29 seconds ago

ProkopiukSergei

Сергiй Прокопюк Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies; council starts succession process https://t.co/dhqmt7cXfx 46 seconds ago

fatma_karume

fatma karume aka Shangazi RT @zittokabwe: “Qaboos transformed the Arabian Peninsula nation from a backwater into a modern state while pursuing a moderate but active… 1 minute ago

billow_jr

Yussuf Billow RT @Asmali77: Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said dies at 79 https://t.co/IirxKwce3G 1 minute ago

chantler_jaki

JK Chantler RT @AJEnglish: Who was Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said? https://t.co/Hz3O8IE6KI https://t.co/oZD7BHhwqi 2 minutes ago

Rebel44CZ

Jakub Janovsky RT @BBCWorld: Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79 https://t.co/XvnrsbrMNq 2 minutes ago

