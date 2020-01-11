Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said dies at 79

Al Jazeera Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A successor has not yet been named to replace the Gulf leader who presided over rapid development fuelled by oil wealth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media 14:07

 The 79-year-old monarch had ruled the sultanate since 1970 and transformed it into a modern state.

Recent related news from verified sources

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said passes away at 79, Arab country to observe three-day period of mourning

Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said was the longest-serving leader in the entire Middle East and Arab states
DNA Also reported by •ReutersSifySeattle TimesSBSDeutsche WelleIndiaTimes

Military, police on high alert in Muscat following Sultan Qaboos' death

Muscat [Oman], Jan 11 (ANI): Following the death of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, who left no heir to the throne, the police and military forces in the...
Sify Also reported by •Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.