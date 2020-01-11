Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away

Khaleej Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Diwan has also declared an official three day mourning period
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous...
Reuters

Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79

The sultan deposed his father in a bloodless coup in 1970 and then set Oman on a path to development.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mayendetom

Thomas Mayende His Majesty Sultan Qaboos passes away: Royal Court statement https://t.co/iVrMryA3rM 44 seconds ago

MariaCurtis1

Dr. Maria Curtis Today the world has lost a truly exceptional leader, His Majesty #Sultan_Qaboos Bin Said, Sultan of Oman. May he Re… https://t.co/scokZFbOFn 3 minutes ago

gracedatta

Gracy Carvalho e Datta Our condolences to people of Oman.. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a great leader and he will be missed. May his soul Rest in Peace! 5 minutes ago

LokaKeralaSabha

Loka Kerala Sabha His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away. https://t.co/HCTdBxUsON 5 minutes ago

anselmonadir

anselmoS RT @timesofoman: The Diwan of Royal Court has issued the following statement. #قابوس_بن_سعيد https://t.co/4xVGId8ZvI 5 minutes ago

GM_RayKeene

Grandmaster Ray Keene OBE RT @BrianClivaz: Very sad to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman https://t.co/KTxR7iRC2k 6 minutes ago

VdaBigG

Big G RT @BrilliantShante: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was one of the greatest leaders in the world. Your memory will live on. May Allah bless him… 7 minutes ago

Kareem_Razik

Kareem R RT @smastic: My thoughts this evening are with all of #Oman. His Majesty #Sultan_Qaboos Bin Said led his people for half a century with dig… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.