Sultan Qaboos of Oman, a key Western ally in the Middle East, dies aged 79

Telegraph.co.uk Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Sultan Qaboos of Oman, a key Western ally in the Middle East, dies aged 79 https://t.co/AhzmRkERv5 6 seconds ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Sultan Qaboos of Oman, a key Western ally in the Middle East, dies aged 79 https://t.co/4ae3s0rLvH https://t.co/POQWLsrBSp 3 minutes ago

fadzyunos

Fadz RT @fmtoday: Western-backed ruler ruled the Gulf Arab state since 1970. #FMTNews #Oman https://t.co/1nG1qzAnz4 4 minutes ago

beaudyk

For Pete since Day 1 Bubbe “Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media has announced. Omani television news said the co… https://t.co/v5J8dewMN6 19 minutes ago

ElenaSpilioti

Elena Spilioti Western-backed Sultan Qaboos bin Said, 79, had no children and did not publicly appoint a successor, but left name… https://t.co/vbaBEFul7l 30 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today Western-backed ruler ruled the Gulf Arab state since 1970. #FMTNews #Oman https://t.co/1nG1qzAnz4 37 minutes ago

