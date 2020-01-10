Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Texas becomes first state to publicly reject new refugees

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Texas will reject the resettlement of new refugees, its governor said Friday, becoming the first state to publicly do so since a Trump administration executive order granted such unprecedented veto power. In a letter announcing the decision, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, argued that Texas has “carried more than its share in assisting the refugee […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Florida overtakes Texas to become top state to move to

Report: Florida overtakes Texas to become top state to move to 00:19

 According to a new study by U-Haul, Florida was the stop state to move to, overtaking Texas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump [Video]Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texas governor to reject new refugees under Trump order

Governor Greg Abbott says the state's resources should be focused on "those who are already here".
BBC News

Gov. Greg Abbott Says New Refugees Won't Be Allowed To Settle In Texas

"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllAmPatriots

AllAmPatriot💯Cult45 RT @ARedPillReport: Texas Governor Announces the State Will Not Be Accepting Any More Refugees, Becomes First in Nation to Decline Them htt… 6 seconds ago

makingchips

Mel Garner RT @Tombstone1954: No thank you. https://t.co/ZS8BGF6DiC 7 seconds ago

GalvezPrimo

Primo Galvez RT @catturd2: 🚨🚨🚨 Texas Governor Announces the State Will Not Be Accepting Any More Refugees, Becomes First in Nation to Decline Them http… 10 seconds ago

don_velour

Lucas Don Velour Texas Governor Announces the State Will Not Be Accepting Any More Refugees, Becomes First in Nation to Decline Them… https://t.co/5syfo7wWrI 21 seconds ago

LeslieSawyer17

Yellow Rose⭐⭐⭐ RT @inthecopa: Texas becomes first state to use Trump executive order to refuse new refugees. Don’t you love the way Dems are suddenly all… 28 seconds ago

GrammieToni

Toni Randall ❤️🇺🇸💙🦅🧡 RT @AdonisAlbright: #NEW on @OANN: Texas becomes the first state to refuse any more refugees coming into the state. Gov. Greg Abbot claims… 52 seconds ago

canine2

❌RedEd_in_NY❌🇺🇸 RT @DianeLong22: 🆘Texas Governor Announces the State Will Not Be Accepting Any More Refugees, 🆘Becomes First in Nation to Decline Them http… 57 seconds ago

rajkapse1

Raj kapse RT @ndtv: Texas becomes first US State to refuse refugees under Trump order. https://t.co/w3RaHLnwuV https://t.co/ut2tLNhepU 58 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.