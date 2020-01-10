Texas becomes first state to publicly reject new refugees
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Texas will reject the resettlement of new refugees, its governor said Friday, becoming the first state to publicly do so since a Trump administration executive order granted such unprecedented veto power. In a letter announcing the decision, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, argued that Texas has “carried more than its share in assisting the refugee […]
"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo... NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Seattle Times
