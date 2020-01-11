Global  

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said passes away at 79, Arab country to observe three-day period of mourning

DNA Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said was the longest-serving leader in the entire Middle East and Arab states
State media say Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media say Oman’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as died at the age of 79. The sultan has ruled Oman since...
Seattle Times

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died

Gulf Arab state Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died and a three-day period of national mourning has been declared, state media says.
SBS

nurseniceyes

Nicole RT @StratSentinel: Ruling for 50 years, #Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died, according to state media. He never had a heir to name as a… 9 seconds ago

HazKannangara

Hasitha Kannangara RT @RT_com: MORE: Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al-Said dies after 50 years in power, leaving key Gulf mediator between US & Iran without… 20 seconds ago

Muhamma03167547

🇵🇰Muhammad ALI Amin🇵🇰 RT @sedentarydamsel: Rest in Peace, HM Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. The GREATEST KING to have ever lived. You were a beacon of light, peace and… 26 seconds ago

ShaunaNicole84

Shauna RT @Intel_Sky: ⚠️ High alert in capital #Muscat Unconfirmed: Sultan of #Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said died. 35 seconds ago

dndnma

Danah RT @salahuddi2: #عمان Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said passes away, The 79-year-old was the longest serving leader in the Middle East, havin… 39 seconds ago

mladenme

Младен Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said dies aged 79, according to Oman's state media https://t.co/GPsn5m5Mjb 43 seconds ago

BackEagle03

TÜRK RT @trtworld: We take a look at the life of the longest-serving monarch in the Middle East, Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who has died at… 50 seconds ago

OmanFencing

اللجنة العُمانية للمبارزة - Oman Fencing Committee With heavy hearts and the deepest sorrow, the Oman Fencing Committee mourns the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos… https://t.co/e8tJoBjLQb 53 seconds ago

