Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67
Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoNeil Peart, the revered drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush, has died. He was 67.
Peart passed away on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. The cause of death was brain cancer, according to his spokesman, Elliot Mintz.
In a joint statement released on Twitter, his band wrote: "It is with broken hearts...
