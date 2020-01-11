Global  

Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67Watch VideoNeil Peart, the revered drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush, has died. He was 67.

Peart passed away on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. The cause of death was brain cancer, according to his spokesman, Elliot Mintz.

In a joint statement released on Twitter, his band wrote: "It is with broken hearts...
News video: Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67

Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67 01:00

 ​Peart passed away on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.

Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential band Rush, has died. He was 67. His representative, Elliot...
Seattle Times

Canadian rock icon Neil Peart, drummer and primary lyricist for Rush, dead at 67

Neil Peart, the drummer of iconic Canadian band Rush, has died at age 67.
CBC.ca


