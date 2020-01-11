US House votes to curb Donald Trump war power on Iran

*Washington:* US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure on Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against the Islamic republic. The resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump's order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cardi B Calls Donald Trump A 'Terrorist' While Watching Iran Crisis News Cardi B, who is no stranger to criticizing Donald Trump, has lambasted him once again. The Atlantic Records artist labeled the president a “terrorist” on Instagram after watching a Nightline report.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:39Published 4 hours ago Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources House votes to limit Trump's war power on Iran Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to restrict President Donald Trump's power to take...

Sify 21 hours ago



US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran Shares US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military...

WorldNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this