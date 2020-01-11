Global  

US House votes to curb Donald Trump war power on Iran

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure on Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against the Islamic republic.

The resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump's order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes...
News video: US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran 02:26

 Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.

