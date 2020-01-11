Bernie Sanders leads tight race in new Iowa poll

Saturday, 11 January 2020 () DES MOINES, Iowa — Bernie Sanders edged ahead of his Democratic rivals in Iowa, affirming his resurgence less than four weeks before next month’s caucuses, according to a new poll from The Des Moines Register and CNN. The poll showed that Sanders was the first choice for 20% of would-be caucusgoers, a 5% increase from […]
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a three-way tie between Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. In New... CBS News Also reported by •Mediaite •Jerusalem Post •Reuters •NYTimes.com
