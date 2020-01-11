Global  

Bernie Sanders leads tight race in new Iowa poll

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bernie Sanders edged ahead of his Democratic rivals in Iowa, affirming his resurgence less than four weeks before next month’s caucuses, according to a new poll from The Des Moines Register and CNN. The poll showed that Sanders was the first choice for 20% of would-be caucusgoers, a 5% increase from […]
News video: Bernie Sanders Reacts to Larry David Asking Him to Drop Out of Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches | THR News

Bernie Sanders Reacts to Larry David Asking Him to Drop Out of Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches | THR News 01:15

 Bernie Sanders had a subtle response to Larry David's comment that the Democratic presidential candidate would be "great for the country" but "terrible" for him should he win the election.

AlexMunroo

Willie Eckerslike RT @FromSteveHowell: Major US media outlets can't bring themselves to say 'Bernie Sanders leads'. Instead it's 'tight' or a 'logjam', as C… 17 seconds ago

FromSteveHowell

Steve Howell Major US media outlets can't bring themselves to say 'Bernie Sanders leads'. Instead it's 'tight' or a 'logjam', a… https://t.co/WpKLaQ3oEV 1 minute ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News Iowa's likely caucusgoers are closely divided between four top candidates just weeks out from the Democratic caucus… https://t.co/wRm7alPh6T 28 minutes ago

Lnnie

Lonnie Hicks Bernie Sanders Leads Tight Race in New Iowa Poll https://t.co/0mTEn3w0XS 30 minutes ago

aaaseque

Sequeira Bernie Sanders Leads Tight Race in New Iowa Poll https://t.co/hkZeA4Iqak 30 minutes ago

LtUrbanAchiever

LittleUrbanAchiever Yes! Vote Bernie. Bernie Sanders Leads Tight Race in New Iowa Poll https://t.co/8htxP73A1j @BernieSanders #BernieBeatsTrump 49 minutes ago

Imransgoat

Cranky Cracker Bernie Sanders Leads Tight Race in New Iowa Poll https://t.co/iDnxx4RDdh The New York Times is absolutely lusting… https://t.co/7QjiH5I24S 1 hour ago

FL4Bernie2020

Florida for Bernie RT @linhmaita: Though the race is tight, @BernieSanders could maintain the lead from the #IowaPoll through to the Iowa caucuses, due to the… 2 hours ago

