Meghan Markle returns to Canada amid UK royal crisis

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
*London:* Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, left the UK for Canada amid the ongoing crisis talks within the British royal family following her and husband Prince Harry's bombshell announcement to distance themselves from frontline duties. A spokesperson for the 38-year-old former American actress confirmed on Friday that...
News video: Royal Family And Media React To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down From Duties

Royal Family And Media React To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down From Duties 02:11

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a British bombshell after announcing that they would be stepping down from their royal duties. ET Canada breaks down all the reaction from the Royal family, the media and the Duke of Sussex’s close friend.

Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond [Video]Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond

Days after announcing plans to step back from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently weathering the fallout separately, on different sides of the pond.

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Meghan Markle returns to Canada after announcing plan to quit senior royal duties

Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced plans to step down as 'senior' members of royal family and become financially independent
Meghan Markle returns to Canada after shocking announcement

The trip comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be "stepping back" from "senior" royal roles.
aroseblush

Alex RT @aroseblush: 🇬🇧 Duchess Meghan Markle returns to Canada — and may ‘stay there for the foreseeable future’ 🇬🇧 https://t.co/5JYDAwzjT4 7 minutes ago

NBCBLK

NBCBLK Meghan Markle reportedly returns to Canada amid royal turmoil. https://t.co/sqcTXpMRGg 14 minutes ago

AndrewT49363475

Andrew Thomas Meghan Markle returns to Canada as Queen orders royals to find 'workable solution' to her and Har... https://t.co/d1LESNB6WB 15 minutes ago

ForteLibre

Marie-France Delacroix RT @TitaniaMcGrath: So Meghan Markle returns to Canada just as Justin Trudeau commits partial blackface by growing a beard. Don’t tell me… 16 minutes ago

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn Meghan Markle returns to Canada as Queen orders royals to find 'workable solution' to her and Har... https://t.co/LntLeX2yXL 16 minutes ago

Your1Phoenician

Rosie Marie•~ RT @CBSEveningNews: A visibly angry Queen Elizabeth II was pictured for the first time Friday since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal… 17 minutes ago

missgldmt

missgldmt RT @TravelLeisure: Meghan Markle flew back to Canada without Prince Harry following royal family controversy https://t.co/hsMkz7qf61 https:… 18 minutes ago

horseking8

horseking Meghan Markle returns to Canada as Queen orders royals to find 'workable solution' to her and Har... https://t.co/f0WbehmD1P 33 minutes ago

