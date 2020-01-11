Meghan Markle returns to Canada amid UK royal crisis

Alex RT @aroseblush: 🇬🇧 Duchess Meghan Markle returns to Canada — and may ‘stay there for the foreseeable future’ 🇬🇧 https://t.co/5JYDAwzjT4 7 minutes ago NBCBLK Meghan Markle reportedly returns to Canada amid royal turmoil. https://t.co/sqcTXpMRGg 14 minutes ago Andrew Thomas Meghan Markle returns to Canada as Queen orders royals to find 'workable solution' to her and Har... https://t.co/d1LESNB6WB 15 minutes ago Marie-France Delacroix RT @TitaniaMcGrath: So Meghan Markle returns to Canada just as Justin Trudeau commits partial blackface by growing a beard. Don’t tell me… 16 minutes ago Alleen Ashlyn Meghan Markle returns to Canada as Queen orders royals to find 'workable solution' to her and Har... https://t.co/LntLeX2yXL 16 minutes ago Rosie Marie•~ RT @CBSEveningNews: A visibly angry Queen Elizabeth II was pictured for the first time Friday since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal… 17 minutes ago missgldmt RT @TravelLeisure: Meghan Markle flew back to Canada without Prince Harry following royal family controversy https://t.co/hsMkz7qf61 https:… 18 minutes ago horseking Meghan Markle returns to Canada as Queen orders royals to find 'workable solution' to her and Har... https://t.co/f0WbehmD1P 33 minutes ago