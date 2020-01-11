Global  

Live Updates: Iran Admits Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The nation’s military blamed human error, according to a statement published by the state news media.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane 13:29

 Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error [Video]Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath..

Credit: Reuters Studio


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Updates: Iran Says Downing of Plane Was ‘Disastrous Mistake’

The military blamed human error, saying the Ukrainian jet had taken a sharp, unexpected turn that brought it near a military base.
NYTimes.com


