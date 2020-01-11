Global  

Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race, Boris Johnson hits his first Brexit obstacle

FT.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn is well underway, with Keir Starmer and Rebecca…
News video: Unison backs Sir Keir Starmer in Labour leadership bid

Unison backs Sir Keir Starmer in Labour leadership bid 01:11

 Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer is welcomed to Unison headquarters in London by General Secretary Dave Prentice after the union declared its support for him. The early front-runner met union backers in a bid to maintain his edge in the competition to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow...

Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party [Video]Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party

The shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has become the fifth MP to announce they are running for Labour leader. Sir Keir visited the Brexit-backing town of Stevenage to announce his plan to unite the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust [Video]Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust

Keir Starmer has launched his bid to lead the Labour Party, promising to restore trust and confidence in the party as a force for change and good. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:06Published


Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race

Who will make it on the ballot paper in the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn?
FT.com

Keir Starmer leads Labour leadership contest with 23 nominations

Keir Starmer leads Labour leadership contest with 23 nominationsThe shadow Brexit secretary has 23 nominations from the parliamentary party - placing him well ahead of his main rival, Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is on seven so...
Tamworth Herald


lukecooper100

Luke Cooper She also just has too much ground to make up without big swings away from Starmer. He has a 13 point lead on first… https://t.co/HfpQP3sevk 10 minutes ago

BrackPolitics

PB Politics RT @ftukpolitics: Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race, Boris Johnson hits his first Brexit obstacle https://t.co/pSMDZIf7fP 2 hours ago

mrssharoningham

Sharon Ingham RT @karinsmyth: Having seen first-hand how well @Keir_Starmer leads teams, I'm backing him for Leader of @UKLabour. I believe that both @… 3 hours ago

ripplo

Rich Opara RT @FT: Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race, Boris Johnson hits his first Brexit obstacle https://t.co/z2CsXNGAcI 3 hours ago

ListenPolitics

Listen Politics New episode from "FT UK Politics": Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race, Boris Johnson hits his first Bre.. https://t.co/MSAMZFc3zV 4 hours ago

Nigelb54

Nigel Bradley Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race, Boris Johnson hits his first Brexit obstacle https://t.co/VUg5bDa0Vw via @financialtimes 6 hours ago

Prosperoboba

NEWInfo Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race https://t.co/SfrCMLgQPb 7 hours ago

oapostolis

Tolis Keir Starmer leads the Labour leadership race, Boris Johnson hits his first Brexit obstacle https://t.co/IaMReBncpV 7 hours ago

