Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, 6 reported dead

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, Croatian media reported. Police confirmed some deaths but would not immediately say how many people died in the blaze that erupted in the village of Andrasevac, 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Zagreb, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Six people dead after fire engulfed part of nursing home in Croatia

1
euronews


Tweets about this

KMETRadio

KMET1490AM Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/9VexoN16wr via @abc https://t.co/lyXmlrIjID 2 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABC: Croatian authorities say a fire has engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia, killing at least six people. https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

AbcBreakin

Abc News Breakin Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/e37HIVDdlX https://t.co/RL6wxwuBAL 16 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz 🌐 World Newz 🌐 Croatian authorities say a fire has engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia, killing at… https://t.co/uzuvkiDD5R 2 hours ago

ABC

ABC News Croatian authorities say a fire has engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia, killing at least six peopl… https://t.co/tXhbDrALO9 2 hours ago

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/xPL9krJ4ro 2 hours ago

woke_legends

Woke_Legend Fire engulfs nursing home in #Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/0CCX7Oeszu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.