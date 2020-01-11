Global  

Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode Iran crash black boxes

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decode the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Zelenskiy's office said.
