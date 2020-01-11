Cristiane N. Vieira 🌎 RT @France24_en: Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/uWtXI3oYYb https://t… 18 minutes ago

Breaking News Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/Py4BmuzSKZ… https://t.co/yeLFCd0648 27 minutes ago

Bob Weszely At least 12 people died Saturday when a boat loaded with #migrants sank in the Ionian Sea, the Greek coastguard sai… https://t.co/WVY3jyWkQG 38 minutes ago

Greece Outside In Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/4iHC7RAVWT #Greece #news 43 minutes ago

FRANCE 24 English Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/uWtXI3oYYb https://t.co/bx8Ynh5LuP 46 minutes ago

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/zPnCa4KFCf 51 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/XIcXHy9zlQ https://t.co/XeWzxOGS49 53 minutes ago