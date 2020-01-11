Global  

Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters

France 24 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
At least 12 people died Saturday when a boat loaded with migrants sank in the Ionian Sea, the Greek coastguard said.
Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey's Lake Van, the governor's office in..

Dramatic video shows migrant rescue following boat capsize

The Italian Coast Guard released on Monday dramatic video showing the rescue of a young girl at sea after a boat carrying migrants capsized in bad sea conditions. Mia Womersley reports

Migrant Boat Sinks Near Greek Island, Killing at Least 12

The vessel may have had around 50 people aboard, the Greek Coast Guard said, and a major search-and-rescue mission was underway.
RehemNascimento

Cristiane N. Vieira 🌎 RT @France24_en: Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/uWtXI3oYYb https://t… 18 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/Py4BmuzSKZ… https://t.co/yeLFCd0648 27 minutes ago

BobWeszely

Bob Weszely At least 12 people died Saturday when a boat loaded with #migrants sank in the Ionian Sea, the Greek coastguard sai… https://t.co/WVY3jyWkQG 38 minutes ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/4iHC7RAVWT #Greece #news 43 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/uWtXI3oYYb https://t.co/bx8Ynh5LuP 46 minutes ago

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/zPnCa4KFCf 51 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/XIcXHy9zlQ https://t.co/XeWzxOGS49 53 minutes ago

EuropeF24

FRANCE 24 – Europe Search and rescue operation continues after boat carrying migrants sinks in Greek waters https://t.co/pINMPXOeRa https://t.co/Y6wS3wzMvD 59 minutes ago

