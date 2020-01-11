Global  

Two US soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Independent Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Two US soldiers have been killed and two others injured in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan, the United States military has said.
Roadside bomb kills two US troops in Afghanistan

Two American soldiers were killed in southern Afghanistan on Saturday when a Taliban roadside bomb ripped through an army vehicle, officials said.
