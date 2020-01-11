Global  

Turkey asks Russia to get Libya's Haftar to accept ceasefire

Al Jazeera Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin called for a truce in Libya starting from midnight on Saturday.
News video: Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis

Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis 05:56

 Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis

Russia and Turkey push for ceasefire in Libya [Video]Russia and Turkey push for ceasefire in Libya

Russia and Turkey push for ceasefire in Libya

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published

Libya's Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow's call for ceasefire [Video]Libya's Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow's call for ceasefire

Fight against 'terrorist organisations that seized Tripoli' will continue until the end, vows military spokesman.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published


Libya’s Haftar vow to press Tripoli campaign despite ceasefire call

Forces in East Libya led by Khalifa Haftar said on Thursday they will not let up in their military campaign against rival factions in the capital Tripoli,...
France 24

Russia And Turkey Call For Ceasefire In War-Torn Libya

With Putin in Turkey on Wednesday ceremonially launching the much-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, which will supply Russian gas to Turkey and...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersReuters IndiaBBC NewsMENAFN.com

LibyanNewsBotEn

Libya News Turkey asks Russia to get Libyan general to accept truce https://t.co/8pk3iEOJU1 #Libya #News 10 minutes ago

Pucemargine

Elke Götze RT @Mustafa__Gurbuz: Disappointed w Haftar's disregard of ceasefire declaration, Turkish FM: "We still wait Russian friends to succeed in c… 2 hours ago

Mustafa__Gurbuz

Mustafa Gurbuz Disappointed w Haftar's disregard of ceasefire declaration, Turkish FM: "We still wait Russian friends to succeed i… https://t.co/hkAfW2aFbO 2 hours ago

ShakilAhmadButt

shakilbutt RT @AJEnglish: Turkey asks Russia to get Libya's Haftar to accept ceasefire https://t.co/lbQNdBqWc9 https://t.co/EgHVaVRyrz 2 hours ago

lo7QxRF8R47W5sP

Борис Вадим RT @NomenChanX: Turkey asks Russia to get Libya's Haftar to accept ceasefire @AJENews https://t.co/ZfMk8JZkF7 2 hours ago

DeKharon

Kharon De Lamaro RT @Free_Media_Hub: Turkey asks Russia to get Libya's Haftar to accept ceasefire - https://t.co/f70LwVbNwb 2 hours ago

MrNCE

Woke 🤨 RT @RYP__: Fast forward. No no Past Ukraine Past Syria. To here: https://t.co/B6OySNxW0o 2 hours ago

Thomas_Sorlie

Thomas Sorlie - JPC RT @TurkishVanguard: #Turkey asks #Russia to get #Libya Haftar to accept truce https://t.co/CeoXwuAOG2 2 hours ago

