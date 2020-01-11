Global  

Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial Airliner

Newsy Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial AirlinerWatch VideoIran says it unintentionally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, walking back its previous statements that it was certain that "no missile hit the plane."

The plane crashed Jan. 8, shortly after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases housing U.S. and coalition troops in Iraq. All 176 people on...
 Ukraine&apos;s president said he expects Iran to &quot;bring those responsible to justice.&quot;

Iran says military shot down plane in error [Video]Iran says military shot down plane in error

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian..

Corbyn: 'No excuses' for shooting down of Ukrainian plane [Video]Corbyn: 'No excuses' for shooting down of Ukrainian plane

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the 'no war on Iran' rally in central London that the shooting down of a passenger plane in Tehran was an "appalling act" for which there can be "no excuses"...

Iran Admits Shooting Down Ukrainian Commercial Airliner, Also Blames Trump

The Iranian government has admitted to “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian airliner during a missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, but also placed...
Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfare

Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfareIran on Friday termed reports that it had shot down a Ukrainian commercial airliner in Tehran as “lies” concocted by the United States as part of the...
