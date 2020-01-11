Global  

France strikes: PM offers to temporarily withdraw controversial pension plans on 36th day of nationwide protests

Independent Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
French Prime Minister Edouarde Philippe has offered to temporarily withdraw plans for controversial pension reforms in letters to unions following weeks of strikes and protest action in towns and cities across the country.
News video: Protesters march through Paris against pension reform plan

Protesters march through Paris against pension reform plan 00:40

 Scores of chanting demonstrators marched through Paris on Saturday as a sixth day of nationwide protests took place, a day after negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform. Francesca Lynagh reports.

