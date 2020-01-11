France strikes: PM offers to temporarily withdraw controversial pension plans on 36th day of nationwide protests
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () French Prime Minister Edouarde Philippe has offered to temporarily withdraw plans for controversial pension reforms in letters to unions following weeks of strikes and protest action in towns and cities across the country.
Scores of chanting demonstrators marched through Paris on Saturday as a sixth day of nationwide protests took place, a day after negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform. Francesca Lynagh reports.