Mexico school shooting: 11-year-old boy told pupils 'today is the day' before shooting teacher dead

Independent Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
State governor suggests perpetrator influenced by playing violent video game
Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay'

A schoolboy in Thailand allegedly shot dead his classmate who bullied him for being gay. The 12-year-old youngster, who has not been named, told police he was angry that the lad, also 12, constantly..

Angola: Mexico School Shooting - Boy, 11, Kills Teacher and Himself in Torreón

[ANGOP] An 11 -year-old student has opened fire in a school in northern Mexico, killing a teacher and injuring at least six other people before shooting himself...
Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting

Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme said the preliminary investigation showed the 6th-grader arrived at his classroom in the city of Torreon, told a...
CyndieAnnett

Cyndie Annett An 11-year-old in Mexico told his classmates 'today is the day.' Then he opened fire https://t.co/Os0FnH414o 5 seconds ago

felipem_jose

Jose Felipe Manuel Santos RT @Independent: 11-year-old boy told pupils 'today is the day' before shooting teacher dead https://t.co/Kyf04PK2sn 16 seconds ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Mexico school shooting: 11-year-old boy told pupils 'today is the day' before shooting teacher dead… https://t.co/kqfXRxc1vs 5 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent 11-year-old boy told pupils 'today is the day' before shooting teacher dead https://t.co/Kyf04PK2sn 6 minutes ago

Skpj50

Khan Mazhar RT @the_hindu: An 11-year-old student opened fire with two guns on his teachers and classmates in a school in northern Mexico, killing a te… 8 minutes ago

Arty_V

Art Velasquez RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Mexico school shooting: Student and teacher killed, 6 others wounded after 11-year-old opens fire https://t.co/Ai3yThye… 22 minutes ago

KarenPottala

karen pottala RT @ABC7NY: Mexico school shooting: Student and teacher killed, 6 others wounded after 11-year-old opens fire https://t.co/p1N6WXhJdn https… 41 minutes ago

aosita

åsa welander RT @katelinthicum: School shooting in Mexico: An 11-year-old shot his teacher and at least four students before shooting and killing himsel… 1 hour ago

