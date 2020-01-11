British PM Johnson hails 'momentous' restoration of Northern Ireland institutions
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday praised Northern Ireland's political parties for reaching a "fair and balanced deal" after three years of deadlock and said the restoration of the region's executive would improve lives.
Northern Ireland could witness a return to powersharing on Friday after a dramatic night of developments in political efforts to resurrect devolution. The UK and Irish governments jointly published a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it believed the draft deal published by the British and Irish governments on... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •Deutsche Welle •CBC.ca
Tweets about this
Mugisha Peter RT @Reuters: British PM Johnson hails 'momentous' restoration of Northern Ireland institutions https://t.co/V6zOeg3Z8g https://t.co/GY0LN1e… 18 hours ago
Manila Bulletin News British PM Johnson hails ‘momentous’ restoration of Northern Ireland institutions https://t.co/cMD7ySPsPg https://t.co/ghAhnHm6JH 1 day ago
🇳🇬Pan-Africanism🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: British PM Johnson hails 'momentous' restoration of Northern Ireland institutions https://t.co/kkQFgLjHMB https://t.co/M5beNQO… 1 day ago