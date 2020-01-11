Global  

British PM Johnson hails 'momentous' restoration of Northern Ireland institutions

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday praised Northern Ireland's political parties for reaching a "fair and balanced deal" after three years of deadlock and said the restoration of the region's executive would improve lives.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock 01:47

 Northern Ireland's parliament at Stormont sat for the first time in three years on Saturday after Irish nationalists and British unionists agreed a deal.View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources

UK, Ireland push for resumption of suspended N Ireland govt

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland say they have struck a deal to restore the Northern Ireland government, exactly three years after it collapsed amid a feud...
Seattle Times

Northern Ireland's DUP backs deal to restore devolved government

Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it believed the draft deal published by the British and Irish governments on...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleCBC.ca

