Sri Lanka elephants: 'Record number' of deaths in 2019

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Officials warn that human activity is resulting in rising numbers of elephant deaths.
Record number of elephant deaths in SL last year

Colombo, Jan 12 (IANS) A record number of elephants, 361, have died in Sri Lanka during 2019, the highest figure since the island nation became independent in...
Sify

