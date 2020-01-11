Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes

Newsy Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoA 5.9 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico Saturday morning, piling on more damage after a week of major earthquakes.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of Puerto Rico Monday, and a 6.4 magnitude quake hit the same area the next day, killing one and injuring several others. That one was the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes

5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes 00:58

 It knocked out power for around 5,000 people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published

Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico [Video]Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico

Red Cross volunteers are answering the call to serve those impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Health care professionals from South Florida are flying to San Juan to meet with a team of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5.4 Magnitude Aftershock Rocks Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.
cbs4.com

6.4 magnitude quake, 6.0 aftershock cripple Puerto Rico

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rumbled across Puerto Rico on Tuesday, killing at least one person and knocking out power to most of the island.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cybergrrl

Stefanie Cargill 5.9 magnitude aftershock hits Puerto Rico days after earthquake https://t.co/UglI7Twiql https://t.co/mtbJNqj62W 14 minutes ago

asturiasptr

Rose Porti RT @MSNBC: Huge aftershock shakes Puerto Rico days after the 6.4 magnitude quake that destroyed buildings and cut off power to swathes of t… 16 minutes ago

NAHJ

NAHJ RT @Nicolemarie_A: Joined ⁦@AlexWitt⁩ on @MSNBC to talk about the 5.9 magnitude aftershock that hit Puerto Rico today days after earthquake… 31 minutes ago

rahel_ben

Rahel Ben david RT @anteesheri: 5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake | MSNBC https://t.co/SgNTMpez6B via @YouTube Puerto Rico is… 32 minutes ago

AFXM

AFXM.COM 5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico - Days After 6.4 Earthquake https://t.co/hmRe0MkfFm via @YouTube 38 minutes ago

Cat09Teixeira

Cecilia Teixeira 5.9 magnitude aftershock hits Puerto Rico https://t.co/5GUQ8OFoGE via @YouTube 38 minutes ago

anteesheri

Sheri Gray R.T.(R)(CT) 5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake | MSNBC https://t.co/SgNTMpez6B via @YouTube Puerto… https://t.co/GTI6vXkDkz 39 minutes ago

850WFTL

850 WFTL 5.2 Magnitude aftershock hits Puerto Rico days after earthquake https://t.co/GSmtwOhLm9 https://t.co/gThhfgptFR 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.