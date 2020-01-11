|
5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes
Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoA 5.9 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico Saturday morning, piling on more damage after a week of major earthquakes.
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of Puerto Rico Monday, and a 6.4 magnitude quake hit the same area the next day, killing one and injuring several others. That one was the...
