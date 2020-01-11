Global  

Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout

Newsy Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million PayoutBoeing has revealed that former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired last month, will depart with more than $60 million coming his way.

Boeing disclosed Friday that Muilenburg is still contractually owed stock and pension awards totaling $62.2 million. The company, however, added that he will not receive additional...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout

Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout 01:09

 ​Boeing disclosed Friday that Muilenburg is contractually owed stock and pension awards worth $62.2 million.

