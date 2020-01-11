|
Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout
Watch VideoBoeing has revealed that former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired last month, will depart with more than $60 million coming his way.
Boeing disclosed Friday that Muilenburg is still contractually owed stock and pension awards totaling $62.2 million. The company, however, added that he will not receive additional...
