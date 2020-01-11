Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoBoeing has revealed that former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired last month, will depart with more than $60 million coming his way.



