Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan: British media

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has called a family meeting for Monday to discuss the decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior royals, British media reported.
News video: EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals?

 They&apos;ve announced that they&apos;re stepping back from senior roles in the royal family, but are Prince Harry and Meghan trying to have their cake and eat it? David Doyle reports.

