Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the wheel on Saturday in Miami, authorities said. An officer found the rapper when responding to reports of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover […]
