Skier buried in avalanche on Lake Louise's Mount Hector

CTV News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Avalanche Canada says three skiers near a mountain in Banff National Park were caught in an avalanche Friday afternoon with one of them ending up being buried in snow.
