Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sultan Qaboos of Oman, who ruled since 1970, dies at 79

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, who seized power during a 1970s palace coup, passed away at the age of 79 on Saturday, according to the country's state-run news agency. His cause of death was not announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos

Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos 01:50

 Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oman declares three days of mourning for Sultan Qaboos [Video]Oman declares three days of mourning for Sultan Qaboos

The region's longest-ruling monarch died after a long illness, at the age of 79.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan [Video]Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oman Selects Haitham Bin Tariq to Succeed Venerable Sultan Qaboos

Oman Selects Haitham Bin Tariq to Succeed Venerable Sultan QaboosOman's venerable ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who ruled his strategic Gulf emirate — adjacent to Iran — for nearly 50 years, has died after a long illness....
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraNPRBBC NewsNYTimes.comWorldNewsSeattle Times

Tweets about this

IsaLarp

LifeIsaLarp RT @nytimes: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has been named the new leader in Oman after the death of Sultan Qaboos, who ruled the country for 50… 17 seconds ago

ShahidF90207594

Shahid Farooq RT @KlasraRauf: Oman Sultan Qaboos died who ruled for 49yrs.Can Pakistan learn from Sultan’s policies and wisdom that made him not only pop… 6 minutes ago

Sophie73037099

Sophie RT @BBCBreaking: Sultan Qaboos, who ruled the Gulf state of Oman for nearly half a century, dies aged 79, state media say https://t.co/Xgpe… 11 minutes ago

impareshpatil

Paresh Patil RT @sufimusafir: #SultanQaboos His grandfather once ruled #Oman from #India. Respected Sultan Qaboos as a student, was taught by late Shan… 13 minutes ago

kazimhussain555

Dr.Kazim Baloch RT @shahzadgillani: #SultanQaboosBinSaidAlSaid passed away. The 79-year-old Qaboos ruled Oman since 1970. He had no children & had not pub… 22 minutes ago

TelegraphLocal

TelegraphLocal Omani Sultan Qaboos, Who Ruled Oman For Half A Century, Dies By Rachel Brooks https://t.co/AU1emiJ2Kp https://t.co/Sc8dMBF9NE 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.