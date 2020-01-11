Sultan Qaboos of Oman, who ruled since 1970, dies at 79
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, who seized power during a 1970s palace coup, passed away at the age of 79 on Saturday, according to the country's state-run news agency. His cause of death was not announced.
Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.
Oman's venerable ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who ruled his strategic Gulf emirate — adjacent to Iran — for nearly 50 years, has died after a long illness.