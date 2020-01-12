Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth to gather with royal family to find a solution to "Megxit"

CBS News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is stepping into the royal family feud and putting her foot down. Palace sources say the queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry will gather monday at the Queen's private home north of London to find a solution to what's being called "Megxit." Queen Elizabeth reportedly wants a new role for Harry and Meghan Markle to be decided within the next few days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Royal Family Saga Continues

Royal Family Saga Continues 02:21

 England's Queen Elizabeth II says the royal family has agreed on a "period of transition" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News

Oscar nominations are in, and Queen Elizabeth shows her support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here are all the top news stories you need to know about for Monday, January 13th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:26Published

British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider. THis is following crisis..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

1/11: CBS Evening News

Tornadoes rip through the South as the Midwest gets hit with snow; Queen Elizabeth to gather with royal family to find a solution to "Megxit"
CBS News

New year, new headache for queen with Harry and Meghan rift

New year, new headache for queen with Harry and Meghan riftLONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II ended 2019 with a public plea for global harmony after a rocky year. She’s starting 2020 trying to heal disharmony within...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsE! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.