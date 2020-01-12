Queen Elizabeth to gather with royal family to find a solution to "Megxit"
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Queen Elizabeth is stepping into the royal family feud and putting her foot down. Palace sources say the queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry will gather monday at the Queen's private home north of London to find a solution to what's being called "Megxit." Queen Elizabeth reportedly wants a new role for Harry and Meghan Markle to be decided within the next few days.
