Jeopardy episode on Palestine question causes uproar Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Contestant on popular US quiz show was told she was wrong for identifying Jesus's birthplace as Palestine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Diplomat RT @AJEnglish: Jeopardy episode on Palestine question causes uproar https://t.co/iPuQn8qE99 41 seconds ago Amanda 🧐 Apologize and set the record straight @Jeopardy "an insult to history, reality, the thousands of oppressed Palestin… https://t.co/4LO1cVLyft 6 minutes ago Dianne Campbell Jesus was NOT born in Palestine. There is no such place as Palestine. Jesus was. Jew. He was born in Jerusalem. https://t.co/Y2UMHtjd1A 6 minutes ago thecircusb0y #FreePalestine from the wraith of organized propaganda meant to mask theft of a people’s home and country and the s… https://t.co/lU54UPCcSm 17 minutes ago Isupporthumanity The indoctrination of the #America people to erase #Palestine from history is alive and well in popular quiz shows… https://t.co/6LA0iKZkHD 18 minutes ago NoelleGayden Outrage after Jeopardy! host rules Bethlehem not in Palestine | Oh well, he’s correct. Besides Palestine is a bibl… https://t.co/vyjTZKVtJa 29 minutes ago Rasher America will rewrite the Bible with a Mcdonald flavour 🍟🍔 Contestant on popular US quiz show was told she was wron… https://t.co/xNwSV7p9gN 37 minutes ago Margaret9 Farrell Outrage after Jeopardy! host rules Bethlehem not in Palestine | Palestine News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/OALmftWa4U 47 minutes ago