Oman's new ruler takes oath as Sultan Qaboos dies at 79

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Muscat:* Oman's Culture Minister Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was on Saturday named as the successor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, who died at the age of 79 after ruling the Arab country for nearly five decades. Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took the oath of office on Saturday after a meeting of the Royal Family Council.... 👓 View full article

