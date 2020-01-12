Global  

Oman's new ruler takes oath as Sultan Qaboos dies at 79

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*Muscat:* Oman's Culture Minister Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was on Saturday named as the successor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, who died at the age of 79 after ruling the Arab country for nearly five decades. Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took the oath of office on Saturday after a meeting of the Royal Family Council....
News video: Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos

Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos 01:50

 Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan [Video]Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media [Video]Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media

The 79-year-old monarch had ruled the sultanate since 1970 and transformed it into a modern state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 14:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oman's new ruler vows to uphold peaceful policy of Qaboos

Oman's new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, vowed Saturday to uphold his predecessor Sultan Qaboos bin Said's foreign policy approach, which steered the...
IndiaTimes

Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan: state TV

Oman's high military council on Saturday called on the country's ruling family council to convene in order to choose a new ruler following the death of Sultan...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodayWorldNews

