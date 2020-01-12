Oman's new ruler takes oath as Sultan Qaboos dies at 79
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () *Muscat:* Oman's Culture Minister Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was on Saturday named as the successor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, who died at the age of 79 after ruling the Arab country for nearly five decades. Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took the oath of office on Saturday after a meeting of the Royal Family Council....
Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.View on euronews
Oman's high military council on Saturday called on the country's ruling family council to convene in order to choose a new ruler following the death of Sultan... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •Japan Today •WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Paul Marr RT @FridaGhitis: Oman's new ruler Haitham bin Tariq takes oath: newspapers - Reuters https://t.co/QOKxuo4QQX 14 hours ago
ANews Oman said Saturday Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took the oath of allegiance as the country's new sultan after the deat… https://t.co/5YYNO0Zllj 14 hours ago
Ayaan_baluch Oman’s new ruler Haitham bin Tariq al takes Oath https://t.co/UDNCzR8bkh via @NE INDIA NEWS 15 hours ago
WION Watch | Sultan of #Oman passes away
Haitham bin Tariq takes oath as the new ruler https://t.co/htMUbqw3Il 15 hours ago
ne india@NeIndianews2 Oman’s new ruler Haitham bin Tariq al takes Oath
https://t.co/QuPm0LTIhO https://t.co/vkNAyIOM6Q 15 hours ago
newsfilter.io Oman's new ruler Haitham bin Tariq takes oath: newspapers https://t.co/Hd2TLFgxiz 17 hours ago
Dailyanjal Oman’s New Ruler Haitham bin Tariq Takes Oath as Sultan Qaboos Passes Away: Report https://t.co/9HAy2cQTJj https://t.co/Jt3tsAuZ1o 17 hours ago